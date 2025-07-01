Ed Sheeran is selling everything — including his underwear — for charity

In what's become an annual event, Ed Sheeran has donated hundreds of his possessions, including his undies, to a charity in his hometown.

Ed's given 361 items to East Anglia's Children's Hospices, which will sell them online starting July 6. The donations will be sold in the charity's store in his hometown of Framlingham, England, and on eBay. Among the items are Ed's boxer shorts, his bongo drums, jeans, jewelry, hats, scarves, a water bottle, tees, hoodies, handbags, a bow tie, a chopping board, a hot water bottle cover, mugs and shoelaces.

The charity's commerce manager said in a statement, "There’s something for everyone, and it’s going to be fascinating to see how much things sell for."

In 2022, Ed's donations brought in 30,000 pounds; his donations last year also raised thousands of pounds. Ed's been an ambassador for East Anglia's Children's Hospice since 2014.

The donations come ahead of the three hometown gigs Ed is doing at Portman Road, where his favorite soccer club, Ipswich Town, plays.

