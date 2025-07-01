Ed Sheeran is selling everything — including his underwear — for charity

A. Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images
By Andrea Dresdale

In what's become an annual event, Ed Sheeran has donated hundreds of his possessions, including his undies, to a charity in his hometown.

Ed's given 361 items to East Anglia's Children's Hospices, which will sell them online starting July 6. The donations will be sold in the charity's store in his hometown of Framlingham, England, and on eBay. Among the items are Ed's boxer shorts, his bongo drums, jeans, jewelry, hats, scarves, a water bottle, tees, hoodieshandbags, a bow tie, a chopping board, a hot water bottle cover, mugs and shoelaces.

The charity's commerce manager said in a statement, "There’s something for everyone, and it’s going to be fascinating to see how much things sell for."

In 2022, Ed's donations brought in 30,000 pounds; his donations last year also raised thousands of pounds. Ed's been an ambassador for East Anglia's Children's Hospice since 2014.

The donations come ahead of the three hometown gigs Ed is doing at Portman Road, where his favorite soccer club, Ipswich Town, plays.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!