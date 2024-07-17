Ed Sheeran is officially the #1 artist of the streaming era in the UK

Ten years ago, the U.K.'s Official Chart — the equivalent of Billboard — added streaming numbers to its calculations to determine chart positions. To mark that milestone, it's crunched the numbers and declared Ed Sheeran to be the country's streaming king.

Ed's 2017 album, Divide, is the most-streamed album of all time in the U.K., while its lead single, "Shape of You," is the #2 most-streamed song of all time in the U.K. Plus, his hit "Perfect" is the third most-streamed song of all time. Combining both sales and streams, "Divide" and "Shape of You" are the Official Chart's biggest album and single of the past 10 years.

The #1 most-streamed song of all time in the U.K. belongs to Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Loved."

Ed also holds the record for the video that notched the most streams in a week: "Bad Habits" racked up nearly 9 million. When you include both audio and video, that record is held by Adele's "Easy on Me," with 24 million streams in one week.

