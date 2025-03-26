Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Fallon surprise commuters by singing in NYC subway station

Steve Jennings/Getty Images
By Andrea Dresdale

Ed Sheeran will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, but we already have an idea of at least one thing he'll be doing on the show.

According to footage posted on social media, Ed and Jimmy — in disguise — performed in a New York City subway station on Wednesday morning, serenading commuters with Ed's new single "Azizam," as well as a rendition of Chappell Roan's hit "Pink Pony Club."

The two initially disguised themselves in sunglasses, black wigs and hats, before they removed them, with Jimmy yelling, "This is Ed Sheeran!"

"Azizam" is expected to be released April 4.

