Ed Sheeran joins Hozier — and Limp Bizkit!! — onstage at Pinkpop Festival

By Andrea Dresdale & Josh Johnson

Ed Sheeran has been living out his late '90s/early 2000s rock dreams.

After jamming with The Offspring at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in May, the "Bad Habits" star showed up during Limp Bizkit's set at the Pinkpop festival in The Netherlands on Sunday. Ed joined Fred Durst and company for a rendition of The Who's "Behind Blue Eyes," which Limp Bizkit covered on their 2003 album, Results May Vary.

Durst shared a photo of the live collaboration and a backstage selfie with Sheeran on Instagram, writing in the caption, "Fred Sheeran doing the Blue Eyes thing."

Ed posted on his Instagram Story that his appearance with Bizkit wasn't planned but was very fun.

At the same festival, Ed joined his pal Hozier onstage to perform the Irish singer's track "Work Song." Ed posted video of the two rehearsing the song backstage and noted they've known each other for 11 years but had never performed together before.

"I'm such a fan, thanks so much for having me up for one of my favorite songs of yours!" Ed wrote to Hozier on Instagram. "You and your band are incredible."

