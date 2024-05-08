Ed Sheeran says he went to the Met Gala as a result of preparing for next album

Ed Sheeran was a surprise face on the red carpet at the Met Gala on May 6, but he says he only ended up attending because he's been working on the clothing he plans to wear when he releases his next album.

In a behind-the-scenes video for Vogue, Ed explains that he's known designer Stella McCartney for eight or nine years, and she will occasionally send him a piece or two. "For this next album campaign I'm going into, we're sort of doing some clothes for videos and that's when the conversation came up," Ed says. "I went in for a fitting and she was just like, 'Come to the Met.'"

It's surprising that Ed is planning his video outfits now, though, since he recently told People he's not planning to release any music in 2024. "I've made the new music and I'm just going to sit on it for a bit," he said.

In the video, McCartney says the baby blue tuxedo she designed for Ed was "inspired" by him — specifically, she wanted it to match his eyes — and you'll learn how Ed achieves his artfully disheveled hairstyle.

