Ed Sheeran sets new attendance record, does his biggest show ever in the U.S.

Over the weekend, not long after his pal Taylor Swift vacated the premises, Ed Sheeran pulled into New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on his Mathematics tour — and promptly set a new record.

The show on Sunday, June 11 — the second of Ed's two dates at the stadium — attracted over 89,000 fans, setting a new attendance record for the venue. It also marked Ed's largest show ever in the U.S.

Ed posted a photo on Insatgram of the message board at the stadium lit up with the words, "Congratulations Ed Sheeran, MetLife Stadium All Time Concert Record, Thanks to the 89, 106 Fans Here Tonight." He also shared a photo of himself posing with some of the celebrity attendees: Gordon Ramsay, Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon.

In a separate post, Ed wrote, "Played my biggest ever USA show today... really don't take this for granted, my dad told me if you can make it in New York you can make it anywhere, and today was really reminiscing about playing my first show at [New York's] mercury lounge in 2012 to 130 people. It feels like a dream today. I love you all, see you in Toronto."

Ed's next tour stop is in Toronto.

