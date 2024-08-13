Ed Sheeran surprises shoppers at London supermarket with Tingly Ted's takeover

During a recent tour, Ed Sheeran surprised fans by popping up to serve food and drinks at local restaurants or to sell merchandise at local stores. He continued that tradition on Aug. 13 by pulling up to a supermarket north of London in his very own food truck.

It was a stunt to promote Ed's line of hot sauces, Tingly Ted's. The British paper The Sun captured the moment when fans lined up at the food truck to get their memorabilia signed by Ed — in hot sauce. Not only did Ed autograph albums in hot sauce, but he also scrawled his name on a block of cheese and sheets of paper towel.

Ed also gave out free slices of pizza that had been jazzed up by the hot sauce, which comes in two varieties: Tingly and Extra Tingly.

The Sun quoted Ed as saying, "Tingly Teds has been such a fun project so far, hope everyone is enjoying mixing it with whatever food they like. I'm still discovering meals that it makes even better."

