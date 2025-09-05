Ed Sheeran taps 'Bridgerton' star as stand-in for wife in new music video

Last year, Ed Sheeran tapped Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise on the Netflix series Bridgerton, to star in the video for his Christmas song "Under the Tree." Well, he must have the entire cast on speed dial, because now he's cast another Bridgerton actress in his next video.

The visual is for the song "Camera," from his new album, Play. It will be released Sept. 12, the same day that Play drops. Ed posted a clip of the video on Instagram showing his co-star Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne, Eloise's older sister, on Bridgerton.

Ed then goes on to explain that Phoebe is standing in for his wife, Cherry Seaborn, in the video.

He wrote, "My original 'Camera' music video idea was using private home footage of mine and Cherrys key moments of our relationship. But as you guys know, we are an intensely private couple, and some things we wanted to keep just for us."

"So I recreated a few key moments of our relationship for the music video with the wonderful @phoebedynevor," he continued. In the clip, Ed and Phoebe are seen in a variety of beautiful vacation locales.

"It was so fun shooting this video, almost felt like a holiday for the whole shoot," Ed noted. "It was all done on iPhone ... hope you guys love the song, and the video. Both mean the world to me."

In other Ed news, he'll be doing a TikTok-sponsored live performance in New York City on Sept. 13. You can apply to get tickets now at Dice.FM. If you can't be there, the performance will stream on TkTokLIVE that night.

Ed wrote on TikTok, "Get learning the songs and we'll sing together in New York, can’t wait."

