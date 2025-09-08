Ed Sheeran teams with Van Leeuwen for Play Pink ice cream

Sabrina Carpenter partnered with Van Leeuwen ice cream last year for a signature flavor inspired by her hit "Espresso." Now Ed Sheeran is teaming with the company for a flavor inspired by the color of his upcoming album.

People reports that on Wednesday, Van Leeuwen will launch Play Pink ice cream — two days before Ed's album Play, which has a pink cover, is released. According to People, the frozen pink treat is punch-flavored and is swirled with dragonfruit and guava cake, making for Van Leeuwen's "pinkest ice cream" ever. It'll be available at New York City scoop shops for a limited time.

Play, which is the follow-up to Ed's 2023 albums Subtract and Autumn Variations, features the previously released songs "Azizam," "Sapphire," "Old Phone" and "A Little More." The day the album comes out he'll release the video for "Camera."

