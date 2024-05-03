Ed Sheeran won’t release new music this year: “I'm just going to sit on it for a bit”

Ed Sheeran released two albums last year, – (Subtract) and Autumn Variations, which will have to be enough for fans for a while.
People asked Sheeran if there was anything he could share about possible new music, and all he said is "that I'm working on them and they're new songs," before adding, "But nothing's coming out this year."
Sheeran has a handful of U.S. shows happening in May, including a concert in Hollywood, Florida, on Friday, May 3, and a special 10th anniversary celebration concert for his album X (Multiply) at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday, May 22. A complete list of dates can be found at edsheeran.com.
