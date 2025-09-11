Ed Sheeran's will makes provisions for a posthumous album that his wife will curate

Starting with his new one, Play, Ed Sheeran's next series of albums will all be named after the buttons on a stereo, such as Rewind, Pause, Fast Forward and, eventually, Stop. But Ed says there's one more album in that series -- and it'll come out after he's dead.

Speaking to The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music, Ed explains that he has plans in his will for the release of an album called Eject. "Cherry gets to pick the tracks for it," he tells Zane, referring to his wife.

According to Ed, the idea is for her to choose the 10 best songs of his entire career, starting from the age of 18, and release them. "You know how posthumous albums come out, but they're sort of unplanned?" Ed explains. "I want to sort of make a plan."

When Zane replies, "You want the estate to take care of and do it properly?," Ed says, "Yeah. And I'll talk to Cherry [about it] throughout my life ... 'I really like this one. I really like this one. I really like this one.'"

Ed points out that "you never know" when your life will end so, as he puts it, "I don't want to go and someone just to jumble up stuff and put it out. I want it to be planned."

Elsewhere in the interview, Zane asks Ed why he thinks, given his massive success, that he hasn't won more Grammys -- he only has four. Ed replies, "Because the music industry is a massive school playground, and there are the cool kids and the uncool kids and I've always been on the other side."

