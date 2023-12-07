Ellie Goulding, Bebe Rexha and more to perform on 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 '

The artists ringing in 2024 in Hollywood on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 have been revealed.

Ellie Goulding, "Lil Boo Thing" singer Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp, Coco Jones, "Barbie Girl" band Aqua, Doechii, Bebe Rexha, Green Day, Ludacris, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Janelle Monáe and music legend Nile Rodgers will all perform a song of theirs during the show, which starts December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Performances will include Ellie's Grammy-nominated song "Miracle," Doechii's "What It Is," Bebe singing the Loud Luxury and Two Friends-assisted "If Only I," Ludacris doing "Stand Up," Reneé and Coco's remix of "Tummy Hurts," Green Day's "Welcome to Paradise" and "Dilemma," and Nile Rodgers' live rendition of CHIC classics "Le Freak" and "Good Times," as well as his hit with Daft Punk, "Get Lucky."

As always, Ryan Seacrest will count down to the new year in New York's Times Square, with help from British singer and actress Rita Ora. The show's Spanish-language countdown will take place in Puerto Rico with host Dayanara Torres.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.