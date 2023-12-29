Ellie Goulding is ready to be the "awkward British girl" on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Ellie Goulding is one of the many stars performing on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, airing on ABC December 31 at 8 p.m. ET. While she's done the show before, this year she's the only British artist on the bill.

"It's always such an honor," Ellie told ABC Audio during dress rehearsal for the iconic telecast. "You know, I feel like coming from the U.K., with a bunch of amazing American artists and Canadian artists -- I always feel like the awkward British girl, but it's always such a pleasure to be here."

Ellie is performing during the Hollywood portion of the show, along with artists like Paul Russell, Bebe Rexha, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Doechii and Nile Rodgers & CHIC. She'll be singing "Miracle," her Calvin Harris collaboration, which is up for Best Pop Dance Recording at February's Grammys.

"I haven't performed it that many times," she says. "It's kind of been a little secret thing at my shows in Europe ... so it feels nice ... for people to really, really hear it now, and to get it out there is cool."

In 2023, Ellie released her album Higher Than Heaven. In 2024, she says she's going to take "a tiny bit of time out" to do "some studying" and adds that she'll be "traveling some places I haven't been before, continuing my work with the U.N."

"Lots of things going on," she notes. "But primarily my son [Arthur] is my biggest priority. So I'll be spending a lot of time with him."

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will also feature Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and LL COOL J performing live in Times Square, Cardi B performing from Miami, Post Malone from Las Vegas and NewJeans from South Korea.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.