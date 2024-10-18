Elton John gives surprise performance of "Cold Heart" at Dua Lipa concert

By Mary Pat Thompson

There wasn't a cold heart in the house.

Elton John made a surprise appearance during Dua Lipa's concert at Royal Albert Hall on Thursday to perform their hit duet, "Cold Heart."

The special moment happened toward the end of Dua's set, when Elton appeared from behind a group of backup singers wearing a burgundy suit. Seated throughout most of the song, Elton sang his verse and held Dua's hand as they sang the chorus together.

This marks the second time the duo has performed the song live. The first was during his final U.S. concert at LA's Dodger Stadium back in November 2022.

Dua's concert comes before she embarks on her upcoming Radical Optimism tour, named after her third studio album. Those performances begin Nov. 5 in Singapore.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!