As end of tour approaches, Taylor Swift says emotions are heightened: 'Can't wait to give you all we've got'

Taylor Swift has taken to Instagram to shout out the fans who attended her six shows in Toronto, Canada, calling them "so incredible," and singling out opening act Gracie Abrams for special praise.

"It was awesome to play in Canada after so much time. As always, the fans in Toronto treated us like it was a hometown show," she writes. "Couldn’t have asked for more love or generosity from the people who came out."

"I got to play a mashup of the *Grammy nominated* song ‘us’ with @gracieabrams, mashed up with ‘Out of the Woods’ and I just adore her," Taylor continues. "She’s been giving the most amazing performances every night on this tour!!"

Taylor then addressed the impending end of the tour, writing, "The emotions have gotten pretty heightened for me and the rest of the team because it’s gotten extremely real for us: Our next city will be the last one of The Eras Tour, and the closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far. See you [soon], Vancouver. We can’t wait to give you all we’ve got for three more shows."

The Eras Tour will end Dec. 8 in Vancouver, which must be good news for Jason Kelce, brother of Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Seems he doesn't like it when people ask him for tickets.

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Jason told Eisen, "It is an immediate no. ... As much as Taylor has said she would take care of anybody that I ask for."

"I still say no to everybody. I'm not gonna be the one to impose on that," he added. "I don't wanna put that position out there. She's been nothing but lovely to our family, she's a wonderful person and I don't want that to kind of be a dynamic."

