Enrique Iglesias doesn’t yet feel awkward performing “Tonight (I’m F*****’ You)," but maybe in future

Enrique Iglesias had a big hit with his 2010 track "Tonight (I'm F*****' You)." Now that he's married with three children, does he feel awkward performing the song?

"No, not at all, actually!" Enrique told People, though he says he has given the idea thought.

"I have thought about: OK, if I’m alive when I’m 60, 70, and for some crazy reason I happen to be touring, how is it going to sound when I’m singing 'Tonight I’m F*****’ You'? But I still haven’t gotten to that point where I’m like, 'Oh s***, I feel really awkward singing this song.'"

Enrique has been with former Russian tennis player Anna Kournikova since 2001. They share twins, Lucy and Nicolas, and daughter Mary.

You can catch Enrique alongside Pitbull and Ricky Martin on The Trilogy Tour, which is currently performing in cities across the U.S.

