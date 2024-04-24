Enter the Posty-Verse: Post Malone teams with Michael Bay and comics company for new venture

After appearing on the two biggest albums of 2024, Post Malone is now branching out into his very own universe.

Post is creating what's described as an all new "IP (intellectual property) universe" based on his own original story. To bring it to life, he's partnered with Vault Comics and Platinum Dunes, the production company by director Michael Bay and Brad Fuller that brought you A Quiet Place, the Purge films and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, among other projects.

The story is set in medieval times and involves an armored 18-wheeler sent back from the future to battle a horde of demons threatening to take over Europe. "I’m so pumped to share this bad*** story with the world, and I couldn’t ask for better partners than Michael Bay and Vault to help bring this story to life,” Post says in a statement.

The story will first arrive through Vault in 2025 as a graphic novel, which will then lead to a feature film.

"I love working with talented people, and Post Malone is incredibly gifted," says Bay, who's directed blockbusters like the Transformers films, Armageddon, The Rock and Bad Boys I and II. "I am excited to work with him on such an intriguing idea, and when you add Vault to the mix, it raises the bar to another level. This new IP is just what the graphic world needs right now."

