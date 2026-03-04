Fans clamor for joint album after Pink covers Kelly Clarkson

Now that Pink has put her spin on a Kelly Clarkson song, fans are clamoring for the two pop powerhouses to join forces for an album.

Ahead of her hosting gig on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Pink and Kelly discussed the fact that Pink would be singing one of Kelly's songs during the week. Kelly said she was "stoked" but also concerned because, as she put it, "She's gonna sing it better."

That's debatable, but fans were blown away by Pink's performance on Tuesday's episode: She sang "lighthouse," from Kelly's most recent album, 2023's Chemistry.

On Instagram, where the performance is posted, one fan wrote, "Can we PLEASE get a Kelly and Pink album?!" Another agreed, "this 110% Their voices compliment each other beautifully!" Another hopeful fan chimed in, "and a tour."

"If her and Pink created their own music, especially relating to current events in the world, I feel it would be a very powerful, healing album and experience," another fan wrote.

"The world deserves a joint album because I mean… you guys harmonizing is just the F’ing definition of Eargasm!" wrote another, adding #manifesting.

After the performance of "lighthouse," Pink told the audience, "It is such a powerful song. It is also an insane song to cover. I don't think people should cover Kelly Clarkson but the brave few try."

Perhaps if Pink, who's nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, gets in, she can ask Kelly to induct her.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.