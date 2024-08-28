Fans freak out as Harry Styles is seen at Niall Horan's concert

Everyone’s talking about the Oasis reunion, but pop fans who are still holding out hope for one of their favorite acts to reunite got some fuel for their fantasies on Tuesday night.

Fan-recorded footage shows that Harry Styles attended his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan's concert in Manchester, England, on Aug. 27. In one clip that's being shared online, Harry is seen singing, dancing, and jumping up and down in a VIP box at the show. In another, Harry is seen hugging Niall's girlfriend.

seeing harry styles and louis tomlinson TOGETHER IN PUBLIC was not on my 2024 bingo card pic.twitter.com/Zai6jzM3jN — freya ໒꒱ (@outsidefrey) July 14, 2024

Fans are delighted that the boys are still friends and are now clamoring for a 1D reunion. They also lost their minds in July when Harry and Louis Tomlinson were spotted just a few feet away from each other while watching England play Spain in the Euros finals. It's not clear if the two interacted, though.

One Direction went on indefinite hiatus in 2016. Since then, Harry and Niall have both released three solo albums, though fans believe Harry is in the process of making the follow-up to Harry’s House. Niall, meanwhile, is releasing two live albums documenting his current tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.