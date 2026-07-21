FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show gives Madonna, BTS and Bieber boost

Ronaldinho, Madonna and Ronaldo perform during the Topps Final Halftime Show in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

If you're wondering why Madonna and Justin Bieber performed at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show on Sunday, it may be the streams.

According to Spotify, after Madonna's opening appearance at the show, her song "Music" — performed as a mashup with her new single "Danceteria" — saw a 180% increase in streams. As for Justin, his song "Everything Hallelujah," from his album Swag II, got a major boost, surging 240% after he performed it during the 11-minute extravaganza.

Meanwhile, BTS saw a 105% increase in their song "Dynamite," which they performed with new, football-inspired lyrics. Streams of "Dai Dai," the official World Cup song by Shakira and Burna Boy, increased by 155%.

The biggest winners, however, were British pop superstar Robbie Williams and Italian singer Laura Pausini. Their Official FIFA Anthem, "Desire," hadn't received much attention until they sang it ahead of the game on Sunday alongside Nicole Scherzinger. Following the performance, the song's streams increased by 945%.

Overall, throughout the World Cup, "Dai Dai" earned the most in-tournament streams on Spotify than any other anthem this year. Since June 11, the track has racked up more than 138 million global streams.

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