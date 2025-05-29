Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke marries longtime boyfriend Will Bracey

Ally Brooke is married.

The Fifth Harmony alum married her longtime boyfriend, Will Bracey, at the Hotel Bel-Air in LA on May 3. The two met in 2015, when Will was Fifth Harmony's tour manager. They got engaged in 2023. Will is the COO for the Bieber family, working directly with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

“It was the most beautiful, special night of my life. Beyond what I dreamt of," Ally said in a statement.

The wedding was basically an elopement: The only other person there was Pastor Judah Smith, who Will and Ally met 10 years ago in a hotel lobby in Mexico. Ally tells People, "The whole time I had envisioned a big wedding." But weeks before the event, they told their families they wanted it to be private.

"We both would've loved our fam there and some friends, but I'm forever grateful and glad that we did it that way because it could not have been more intimate and more incredible," Ally says. "Everybody was supportive, and they were thrilled for us."

A family celebration is planned for this fall; the couple will honeymoon this summer. They also have plans for children, but "not immediately."

Meanwhile, as previously reported, Fifth Harmony is said to be in talks to reunite without Camila Cabello.

