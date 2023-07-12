Find out what Taylor Swift is gifting everyone on the Eras Tour

The artists opening for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour are getting more than just the opportunity of a lifetime, they're also getting a special gift.

GAYLE, one of those opening acts, tells People that Taylor gave her and everyone on her team gold tag necklaces engraved with the words "The Eras Tour." In addition, the "abcdefu" singer says, Taylor "got me flowers" and wrote her a nice letter welcoming her to the tour.

“She is like a big sister to me,” the singer says of Taylor, adding, "There's definitely been times where I've been able to talk about my insecurities and my fears and she's been a very comforting person...she's been such a light in my life."

GAYLE, who remembers seeing Taylor from the last row in the stadium on her Reputation tour, says she "never, ever ever, ever, ever thought" she'd be in a stadium one day sharing a bill with the "Cruel Summer" star.

“She has such an incredible work ethic,” Gayle says. “Ever since I was a little kid, I just aspired to be as good of a writer as her and work as hard as she does. I've just tried my best to do those things and she's always been such an inspiration to me.”

