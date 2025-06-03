'Forbes' puts Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez on its 2025 list of America's Richest Self-Made Women

Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Selena Gomez are among 16 richest female celebrities on this year's edition of Forbes' annual ranking of America's Richest Self-Made Women.

Rihanna, Madonna and Beyoncé are also on the list, which is based on assets like stakes in public companies and experts' opinions of the worth of private companies. All the women on the list have to have substantially made their own fortunes in the U.S. and/or be U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

The youngest newcomer to the overall list of 100 women is Selena, who at 32 is worth an estimated $700 million. Most of that comes from her stake in her cosmetics line, Rare Beauty. She's tied for #48 on the overall list.

Taylor is #21 on the list, with an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion, thanks to her music and her Eras Tour. Beyoncé, tied for #45, is worth an estimated $780 million, thanks to her music and touring revenues.

Madonna is #42 on the list with $850 million, also due to music and touring, while Rihanna ranks #35 with $1 billion, thanks to her Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty brands.

Other singers on the list include:

#64: Celine Dion, $570 million, mostly from Las Vegas residencies

#71: Barbra Streisand, $510 million, from music, film and real estate

#78: Dolly Parton, $450 million, thanks to her music and investments

#97: Katy Perry, $360 million, including the $225 million she made in 2023 by selling her catalog

Number 1 on the list is Diane Hendricks, owner of ABC Supply, a wholesale roofing, siding and windows distributor. She's worth $22.3 billion.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.