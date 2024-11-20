Funeral for a friend: One Direction reunites as Liam Payne is laid to rest

This isn't the One Direction reunion fans wanted.

The four remaining members of the group — Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson — gathered in England on Nov. 20 as Liam Payne was laid to rest during a funeral service held in a 12th century church northwest of London, People reports.

Liam died Oct. 16 after falling from the balcony of his hotel in Argentina. He was 31.

Also in attendance at the service was Liam's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, as well as his ex, the British singer known as Cheryl, formerly of Girls Aloud. She's the mother of his son, Bear, 7. James Corden was another guest, as was Simon Cowell, who helped launch One Direction to superstardom on his show The X Factor in 2010.

Three people in Argentina were detained in connection with Liam's death, with the investigation centering around who had provided him with drugs during his time in Argentina. Toxicology reports show that he had multiple substances in his system at the time of death, including cocaine.

Prior to his death, Liam had filmed a stint as a guest judge on the reality singing competition Building the Band for Netflix. It's not clear if or when the show, which also features Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland, will air.

A People staffer who was on set earlier this year told the publication, "He looked healthy, and was smiling in all his fan interactions, signing things and chatting with them between takes. He was having a great time doing what he loved, and showed no signs of any underlying issues."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.