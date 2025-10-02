George Michael's estate 'delighted' that Taylor Swift interpolated 'Father Figure'

George Michael's estate is thrilled that the late singer's song "Father Figure" has been incorporated into Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

As previously reported, Taylor’s track of the same name interpolates the 1988 classic.

"We were delighted when Taylor Swift and her team approached us earlier this year about incorporating an interpolation of George Michael's classic song 'Father Figure' into a brand new song of the same title to be featured on her forthcoming album," the estate wrote on social media Thursday.

"When we heard the track we had no hesitation in agreeing to this association between two great artists and we know George would have felt the same," the statement added. "George Michael Entertainment wishes Taylor every success with The Life of a Showgirl and 'Father Figure.'"

The Life of a Showgirl drops Friday. Ahead of the release, Spotify revealed two more song lyrics on billboards in Mexico City and Toronto: "My infamy loves company" and "Thank you for the lovely bouquet."

