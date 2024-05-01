Get $25 all-in tickets for Pink, Meghan Trainor, Maroon 5 & more during Live Nation Concert Week

Courtesy Live Nation Las Vegas

By Andrea Dresdale

Live Nation Concert Week has returned to save your summer — and your wallet.

Once again, the concert promoter is offering the chance to purchase $25 all-in tickets to more than 5,000 shows from 900 artists. The promotion runs from May 8 at 10 a.m. ET through May 14 at 11:59 p.m. local time or while supplies last. Presales via T-Mobile and Rakuten start May 7 at 10 a.m.

Among the artists participating are Pink, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Alanis Morissette, Avril Lavigne, Hootie & the Blowfish, New Kids on the Block, Niall Horan, Sarah McLachlan, AJR, Sean Paul, Maren Morris, Train and Janet Jackson.

To purchase these discounted tickets, go to LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek, select a show from the list of events and then look for the ticket type labeled "Concert Week Promotion."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!