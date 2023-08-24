Get a preview of Miley Cyrus' new single "Used To Be Young" now

Miley Cyrus' new single "Used To Be Young" is officially coming out at midnight, but she's posted a decent chunk of it on her socials for you to hear now.

On Instagram, she's shared an excerpt from her ABC special, Endless Summer Vacation Continued (Backyard Sessions) — an expanded version of the Disney+ special that streamed earlier this year — which airs tonight, August 24, at 10 p.m. ET. The excerpt includes snippets of the song's video, which shows Miley singing the song with tears in her eyes while wearing a Mickey Mouse tee under a red sequined bodysuit.

In the excerpt, Miley also explains what the songs means to her. "It's optimistic and there's a sadness," she says. "It's allowing sadness and joy to be happening simultaneously, which happens all the time."

"More importantly," she notes, "this song is about looking towards the future and where I'm going."

A few days ago, Miley wrote on social media that she wrote the lyrics for "Used To Be Young" two years ago, during "a time I felt misunderstood."

