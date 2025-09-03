'Giddy' Travis Kelce speaks out about engagement to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is opening up about his engagement to Taylor Swift.

"I appreciate everybody that reached out and sent something and all the posts and all the excitement that's been going on. It's been really fun telling everybody who I'm going to be spending the rest of my life with," Travis told his brother Jason Kelce in a new episode of his New Heights podcast.

"There's something different about calling somebody your fiancée ... there's something way more official to it," Jason pointed out.

Travis agreed, saying, "I felt that, at the game, actually, it was the first time introducing Taylor as my fiancée to a few of my teammates, so yeah, it was pretty cool."

The game Travis was referring to was Travis and Taylor's first post-engagement outing, at a matchup between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Aug. 28 at Arrowhead Stadium.

"Don't you get giddy saying [my fiancée]?" Jason added. "I did yeah, I still get giddy. Exciting times," Travis replied.

Jason then asked if he had any engagement advice for their listeners.

"Man, you gotta know your gal. You gotta know your significant other," Travis said. "You can't let how somebody else does it make you feel like you have to do it that way."

Travis also said that the wedding planning is "gonna go crazy" -- in a good way -- but claimed he hadn't thought about his bachelor party "for one second."

Travis asked Taylor to marry him in August, proposing with an old mine brilliant-cut diamond ring that he designed with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry in New York City. They shared their engagement news in a joint Instagram photo post on Aug. 26, writing in the accompanying caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

