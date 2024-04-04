Glass Animals announce US tour

After announcing the details of their new album, I Love You So F****** Much, Glass Animals have now scheduled a U.S. tour.

The headlining outing launches August 7 in Charlotte and will wrap up September 22 in Austin, Texas. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 11, at 10 a.m. local time, with presales beginning Tuesday, April 9, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GlassAnimals.com.

I Love You So F****** Much is due out July 19, and lead single "Creatures in Heaven" is out now. It's the follow-up to 2020's Dreamland, which spawned the megahit "Heat Waves."

