Glass Animals announce US tour

Glass Animals Perform In Berlin Frank Hoensch/Redferns (Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

After announcing the details of their new album, I Love You So F****** Much, Glass Animals have now scheduled a U.S. tour.

The headlining outing launches August 7 in Charlotte and will wrap up September 22 in Austin, Texas. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 11, at 10 a.m. local time, with presales beginning Tuesday, April 9, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GlassAnimals.com.

I Love You So F****** Much is due out July 19, and lead single "Creatures in Heaven" is out now. It's the follow-up to 2020's Dreamland, which spawned the megahit "Heat Waves."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!