Glastonbury 2024: Coldplay rocks with Michael J. Fox, Kevin Parker jams with Dua Lipa

Coldplay went back to the future during their career-spanning headlining set at Glastonbury on Saturday.

Towards the end of the set, Chris Martin and company invited Michael J. Fox onstage. The actor, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, played guitar during performances of the songs "Humankind" and "Fix You."

In a nod to Fox's starring role in Back to the Future, the "Fix You" rendition included elements of the Chuck Berry song "Johnny B. Goode," which is featured prominently in the film. Fox and Coldplay previously played "Johnny B. Goode" together back in 2016.

On Instagram Sunday, Fox posted photos of the event, and wrote of the experience, "In case you were wondering…it was f****** mind blowing. There is a time for every band and a band for every time. This is @coldplay's time." Coldplay posted video of the performance, and wrote, "Thank you Michael J. Fox for making our dream come true."

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa's headlining set Friday featured a surprise appearance from Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, who worked with the pop star on her new album, Radical Optimism. Parker joined Lipa for a performance of the Tame Impala song "The Less I Know the Better" and a set-closing rendition of the lead Radical Optimism single, "Houdini."

Both Coldplay and Lipa's sets streamed live via BBC.com, and are available now to watch.

