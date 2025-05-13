Goo Goo Dolls, Myles Smith & more to perform on 'American Idol' finale

The American Idol finale, airing May 18, will be a three-hour, star-studded extravaganza.

Judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will perform together, as will artist-in-residence Jelly Roll. Plus, Goo Goo Dolls, Myles Smith, Josh Groban, Jessica Simpson, R&B icon Patti LaBelle, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Salt N Pepa and gospel legend Kirk Franklin will all take the stage alongside this year's Top 14 contestants.

During the finale, the top three will give their final performances, and the winner will be revealed live by host Ryan Seacrest.

ABC will air the American Idol finale May 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, live coast-to-coast; it'll be available the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.