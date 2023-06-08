"Good" for her: Bebe Rexha sets new record on the 'Billboard' dance chart

What A DJ/What A Music/Warner Records

By Andrea Dresdale

Bebe Rexha already has one Billboard chart record: Her song "Meant to Be" with Florida Georgia Line stayed at number one on the publication's Hot Country Songs chart for a record 50 weeks. Now she's just set a similar record on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Her smash collaboration with David Guetta, "I'm Good (Blue)," has topped that chart for 37 weeks, making it the longest-running number one by a woman since the chart started in 2013. The previous record was held by Elton John and Dua Lipa's "Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)," which stayed on top for 36 weeks.

The all-time record is 69 weeks, set by "Happier" by Bastille and Marshmello.

In a statement, Bebe, who co-wrote both songs, tells Billboard, "Songwriting is my passion, no matter the style of music. I've been blessed to have hit songs in different genres throughout my career. Finding this kind of success within both the dance/electronic and country charts is something I'm really proud of!"

She adds, "To have my music resonate with so many people and top charts across multiple genres is amazing and means a lot to me, as I’ve never wanted to be put in a box.”

Bebe's currently on her Best F*n Night Of My Life tour, in support of her new album, Bebe.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

