Gracie Abrams started 'Daughter From Hell' the same day she recorded 'That's So True'

Gracie Abrams' new album, Daughter From Hell, has been quite a few years in the making.

Gracie's producer, Aaron Dessner, shares on Instagram that they started working on Daughter From Hell on the same day they recorded "That's So True" at Electric Lady Studios in New York City. That song, her breakthrough single, was released in the fall of 2024.

"Multiple songs on this album were made in that time," Aaron writes. "Since then we have searched and searched for songs in [my studio] Long Pond, in London and back at Electric Lady."

He adds that on the album, "You’ll hear us expanding our musical vocabulary and pushing into uncharted waters sonically, and most of all the sharpening and deepening of Gracie’s lyricism and expression in ways that continue to astound me."

Describing the album as "absolutely the most moving and powerful work we have done together," Aaron writes that "it feels elevated in every way."

"We will share more details soon on all the dear friends who helped us along the way."

Aaron also writes, "I can’t believe it’s been 6 years since Gracie and I started making songs together. I’m deeply grateful for every song we have made and the way we have kept challenging ourselves and growing together as collaborators and friends, sometimes hitting the wall, and then pushing and breaking through."

Daughter From Hell comes out July 17. The first single, "Hit the Wall," will arrive Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

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