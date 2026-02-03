Grammy winner Lola Young says 'Messy' reflects 'how we all feel'

Lola Young was the winner of the best pop solo performance Grammy on Sunday for her breakthrough hit "Messy," which she thinks is a song that reflects something everyone has experienced at one time or another.

Backstage at the awards show, Lola said, "I feel like 'Messy' is a song that symbolizes how we all feel, and I'm very proud of this song. I feel it speaks on just like being a messy human being and not being enough for, you know, the world."

"And that's how a lot of us feel a lot the time, and how I felt a lot of the time," the British singer continued. "That's why I think it related."

The Grammy win was a huge comeback for Lola, who'd taken time out of the spotlight after collapsing during a festival appearance in September. On Feb. 28 she'll find out if she's also a winner at the BRIT Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys. She and fellow U.K. star Olivia Dean, who was named best new artist on Sunday night, are both nominated for five BRIT Awards, including artist of the year.

Of note, Lola and Olivia attended the same performing arts school — the BRIT School — which helped launch the careers of Adele and Amy Winehouse. Another BRIT School alum, RAYE, won the Harry Belafonte best song for social change trophy on Saturday, which is a merit award given out by the Recording Academy each year.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.