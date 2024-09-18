Gwen Stefani announces first album in seven years, 'Bouquet,' coming in November

urns out there's a reason why Gwen Stefani has been posting flower imagery on her socials.

She's just announced a new album, due out Nov. 15, and it's called, yes, Bouquet. You can preorder it now at Gwen's online store. The first single, "Somebody Else's," is out Thursday at 9 p.m. PT/7 p.m. CT.

The cover of the album shows Gwen lounging on a bed, wearing a tweed suit and a cowboy hat and holding a white rose. She also posted the track listing, which includes many flower-themed titles. In addition to her hit duet with husband Blake Shelton, "Purple Irises," there are songs called "Empty Vase," "Marigolds" and "Late to Bloom," as well as the title track.

This will be Gwen's fifth solo album. Her last release, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, came out in 2017. Her last regular, non-holiday album was 2016's This Is What the Truth Feels Like. Since then, she's put out a series of singles — including "Slow Clap" — and hit country duets with Blake.

