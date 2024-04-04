Hailey Bieber posts photo of Justin; source says the couple is "very happy"

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

By Andrea Dresdale

Despite rumors of trouble in their marriage, Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, seem to be doing just fine.

The model and beauty mogul posted a photo on her Instagram Story of a shirtless Justin snuggling under the covers with one of the couple's dogs. Meanwhile, a source tells People that the two are "doing very well," adding, "There's no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever. They are very, very happy."

The divorce rumors evidently began after Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, shared a post in March from a minister who asked for prayers for the couple, but didn't explain why.

Hailey responded a week later by writing on her Instagram Story, "Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…  sorry to spoil it.”

Justin, meanwhile, has stayed out of the spotlight for the past few weeks.

