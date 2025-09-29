Hair hysteria: Jessie Murph's beehive is 'such a hassle,' but she 'loves it'

As part of Jessie Murph's current Sex Hysteria era, she's adopted a huge beehive hairdo, similar to the one that Priscilla Presley wore in 1967, when she married the King of Rock & Roll, Elvis Presley. Jessie says maintaining that hairdo on tour is difficult, but worth it.

"The big hair is something I've always wanted to do," the "Blue Strips" singer tells ABC Audio. "It's such a b**** to do and to take out. But, I don't know. I love it. And it's definitely been one of my favorite parts of this era."

As Jessie explains, getting her hair into that 'do before she goes onstage every night is quite the process, so she's lucky that someone else is responsible for it.

"It takes about two hours, an hour and a half to two hours. But I'm not doing it," she says. "If I was doing it, it would take me like three, four hours probably."

"It's such a hassle. But to take it out ... sometimes if it's real late, I'll just fall asleep," she laughs. "And then I'll wake up the next day and it's just real bad!"

Jessie wrapped up the North American leg of her Worldwide Hysteria tour Saturday night in LA. Joining her onstage was singer/songwriter Don McLean, for a duet version of his iconic song, "American Pie." It was only the third time in his five decade-long career that he'd performed a duet version of the song live onstage. Jessie posted footage of the moment on her Instagram Story.

Jessie next heads to Europe, the U.K. and Ireland before heading back the other way to perform in Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand. The tour wraps Nov. 22. in Auckland.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.