Halsey to release '90s-inspired song "Ego" on Sept. 6

Halsey has said that her new album, The Great Impersonator, will be a concept album in which she imagines what she would've sounded like if she'd debuted as an artist in previous decades. We'll get a glimpse of one of those decades when she drops her next song.

The track, "Ego," is coming out Sept. 6. She's also created a shorter album trailer focused on what she would've sounded like — and looked like — in the 1990s, and "Ego" is what soundtracks it, indicating that the song is going to reflect that decade. In the snippet of the song, which does indeed sound very '90s, she sings, "I think that I should try to kill my ego/ 'Cause if I don't, my ego might kill me."

She also posted a separate video showcasing a different part of the song, which she lip-synchs while wearing low-slung pants, a tiny bikini top, headscarf and tons of blue eyeshadow.

Halsey promised Tuesday to reveal the album cover soon. She wrote on social platform X, "One of my favorite pre-release moments is the album cover reveal and, as some of you may know, I've had some realllllll fun with them in the past. Next week the game begins."

