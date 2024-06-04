Halsey releases new song, "The End," says she's "lucky to be alive"

Halsey has returned with a new song — and new revelations about her personal life. She writes in an Instagram post, "long story short, i'm Lucky to be alive. short story long, i wrote an album."

The post includes footage of Halsey talking about being sick, saying she's in pain and undergoing treatment for what is evidently a serious condition. A press release states that along with the release of the song, Halsey "is making a donation to both The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as well as the Lupus Research Alliance."

The song, "The End," is the first one to be released from her upcoming album. Halsey writes on Instagram, "Before the first single comes, I wanted to share this. It means a lot to me and I love it."

She sings, "Every couple of years now, a doctor says I'm sick/ Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks/ And then they lay it on me." She goes on to sing about having "poison in my brain and in my blood," and meeting a new lover who she hopes will be with her through her health ordeals.

The song ends with her singing, "When I met you, I said I would never die/ But the joke was always mine/ 'cause I'm racing against time/ And I know it's not the end of the world, but could you pick me up at 8?/ 'Cause my treatment starts today."

