Halsey reveals diagnosis: "I’m feeling better and I'm more grateful than ever"

After revealing on June 4 that she was "lucky to be alive" after undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment, and releasing a song about her health struggle called "The End," Halsey has provided fans with an update.

"Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for 'The End' and the support you've shown me since its release," she wrote on Instagram. "I realize everyone is catching up with news I've held in for a very long time, and I wasn't sure how much I wanted to share. You've all been so kind so I want to share a bit more."

"In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder," she continues. "Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life."

SLE stands for systemic lupus erythematosus and is the most common form of the autoimmune disease lupus. Lymphoproliferative disorders cause "an uncontrolled production of lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell," according to MedicalNewsToday.

"After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors," she says. "After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all Singing and screaming my heart out."

Halsey accompanied her post with a series of photos of herself playing the piano and guitar, and some artwork that incorporates some of the lyrics of "The End." No word on when Halsey's new album will be released.

