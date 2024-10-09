Halsey unveils latest 'Impersonator' disguise, announces new single coming Oct. 10

Each day between now and the Oct. 25 release of her new album, The Great Impersonator, Halsey is dressing as a different music icon. She's been Dolly Parton and '90s alt-rock queen PJ Harvey, and now she's running up that hill.

Halsey's latest disguise is British icon and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Kate Bush. On Instagram, she shows how she modeled her look on a photo shoot Bush did in which she was surrounded by blue netting, with wild hair and red lips.

Halsey has also shared a snippet of the The Great Impersonator track that was inspired by Bush. It's called "I Never Loved You," and Halsey wrote on Instagram, "This song cuts deep. And it's coming out tomorrow October 10th at 9am PST / 12pm EST."

While Bush is reclusive, she has posted messages online from time to time acknowledging, for example, her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year, or her surprise Stranger Things-inspired chart success in 2022 with "Running Up That Hill." We'll have to see if she decides to comment on Halsey's cosplay.

