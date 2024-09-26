Halsey was hospitalized with "very scary" seizure

On Sept. 25, Halsey posted a photo on Instagram that showed her lying in a hospital bed, with her partner Avan Jogia lying in a bed across from her. She captioned it, "Happy late Bi Visibility Day. This year I'm celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons that's a joke)." But it turns out the reason she was in the hospital was no joke.

Asked on social platform X how her health was, Halsey wrote, "I'm home from the hospital now after a few days, so a win is a win!" When another fan asked her if she was hospitalized due to "chronic health issues or something new/acute," Halsey replied, "I had a seizure! Very scary! Don't recommend it!"

Halsey recently revealed the track list for her new album The Great Impersonator. There are 18 of them in all. When a fan asked if there's a song dedicated to her son, Ender, that she wants him to "listen to when he grows up," she replied that it's a track named "I Believe in Magic."

Asked if she expected to have any "big radio/hit song this era," Halsey admitted, "I don't really know if I decide that. It's sort of in the hands of TikTok nowadays and I find most of my fans aren't on there. So I'm just gonna keep doing my thing in the corner bc they haven't gotten rid of me yet."

The Great Impersonator is out Oct. 25.

