Harry Styles books artist who inspired his new album to perform at Meltdown Festival

Harry Styles has said a big inspiration for the sound of his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., was going to see the group LCD Soundsystem live. Now Harry's booked their frontman for the London music festival he's organizing this summer.

As previously reported, Harry is curating the lineup for this year's Meltdown Festival, which will take place at London's Southbank Centre in June. He's in charge of booking the acts, and so far has lined up about 16 different artists. One of them is LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy, who also does gigs as a DJ.

The overall lineup spans indie, jazz, electronic and pop acts, both established and new. Some of the names you may have heard of are Dev Hynes aka Blood Orange; Fousheé; Kamasi Washington; and Warpaint.

Harry says in a statement, "Music is my life, every artist involved in this year's Meltdown festival means so much to me, both as a fan, and a musician. It's a true honour to host legends who have paved the way for the generations that follow them, as well as new acts that have inspired me to push my creative boundaries."

Harry will also perform as part of the festival. He's doing a show at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall on June 16, but ticket details haven't yet been announced.

The festival will be taking place while Harry is in London playing Wembley Stadium as part of his Together, Together tour.

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