Harry Styles' brand Pleasing launches first clothing line

Harry Styles is known for his fashion, and now he's venturing into the clothing game.

Harry's brand, Pleasing, has launched its first official clothing line just in time for summer. The new collection offers fresh pieces for the season, including a red and white tracksuit, baby tees, shorts and linen co-ords.

While this is the brand's first-ever comprehensive ready-to-wear offering, it did previously release apparel, including loungewear pieces and the Ribbed collection.

Along with the clothing, the brand has launched cotton towels and colorful tote bags as part of the Pleasing Summer collection.

All the new looks are available to shop now on Pleasing's website.

