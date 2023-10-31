Harry Styles and Dua Lipa top 'Heat' magazine's list of richest UK stars under 30

For the second year in a row, Harry Styles has topped Heat magazine's list of the richest U.K. stars under 30.

According to the British mag, Harry took in around 213 million bucks in 2023, thanks to his super-successful Love on Tour trek. He also raked in the cash from his modeling contract with Gucci, sales from his Pleasing line of beauty and skin products, and according to Heat, a five-picture deal with Marvel to reprise his role as Eros, a role he first played in the 2021 film Eternals.

Dua Lipa is in the #2 spot on the list with earnings of just over $100 million bucks, thanks to her brand deals, her appearance in the Barbie movie, her Service95 newsletter and podcast, and her clothing line for Versace.

Harry's former One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne and ZAYN are also in the top 10 on the list, sitting at, respectively, numbers three, four and five. Louis Tomlinson is not on the list.

Lewis Capaldi is #8 on the list with earnings of $29 million, even though he had to cancel his tour to deal with his mental health. Tom Holland and Millie Bobby Brown round out the top 10.

