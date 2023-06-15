Harry Styles helps fan with baby gender reveal onstage

Harry Styles helped a fan do their baby's gender reveal at his June 14 show at Wembley Stadium in London.
According to TMZ, Harry spotted the fan named Cicely in the crowd holding a sign asking him to reveal her baby's gender. He was down to do it, so she handed him a black balloon with the words "boy or girl" written on it.
After building the suspense a bit — and telling the crowd "I don't know if I'm ready!" — Harry popped the balloon to reveal pink confetti. Cicely's having a girl.
As the crowd cheered, Harry blew a kiss to the fan before continuing on with the show.
