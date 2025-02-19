Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Luke Combs have the most-streamed Spotify Singles

First launched in 2016, Spotify Singles — which features artists either covering a song or reimagining one of their own — have now racked up 10 billion collective streams. In honor of the milestone, Spotify has released some stats on the franchise, which now comprises nearly 1,000 songs by more than 750 artists worldwide.

The most-streamed Spotify Single of all time is Harry Styles' rendition of "Girl Crush," a #1 hit by the country group Little Big Town. The track has over 296 million streams. The second-most-streamed Spotify Single is Luke Combs' version of Ed Sheeran's song "Dive." That one has just under 227 million streams.

The third-most-streamed Spotify Single is Lewis Capaldi's version of the Billie Eilish song "when the party's over," with more than 162 million streams.

Spotify's global editorial team has also decided that the franchise's most surprising cover was Sheeran's rendition of Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time," and that its most iconic single was a 2020 rendition of Chris Isaak's haunting song "Wicked Game," sung by Celine Dion with Isaak on backing vocals.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.