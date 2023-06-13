Harry Styles' Love on Tour tops 'Billboard''s midyear tour charts

Courtesy Live Nation

By Andrea Tuccillo

Harry Styles' Love on Tour is at the top of Billboard Boxscore's 2023 midyear charts.

According to Billboard, the trek has grossed $138.6 million and sold 1.2 million tickets over 38 shows between November 1, 2022, and April 30, 2023. That puts the tour at number one on both the Top Tours chart, ranked by gross revenue, and the Top Ticket Sales chart, ranked by paid attendance.

On the Top Tours chart, he ranks just ahead of Elton John and on the Top Ticket Sales chart, he edges out Coldplay. It marks the first time Harry has topped these charts solo.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!