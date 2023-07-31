Harry Styles' Love on Tour raised over $6 million for charity; watch end-of-tour video now

You probably know that Harry Styles' Love on Tour trek was a smashing success, but you may not know that it also helped dozens of charities all over the world.

The nearly two-year trek started in September of 2021 and ran for 173 performances, finally wrapping up July 22 in Italy. Harry played to more than five million fans, and the tour is now the fourth highest-grossing trek of all time.

But throughout the tour, Harry earmarked some of the profits for charity. For example, in May of 2022, following the Uvalde, Texas, shooting at Robb Elementary School, he pledged to donate proceeds from the tour to the charity Everytown for Gun Safety.

Harry continued this throughout the tour, giving money to the likes of Planned Parenthood, the Sydney Zoo, Black Minds Matter UK, Physicians for Reproductive Health and Save the Children. All told, he raised more than $6.5 million for charity.

An end-of-tour compilation video highlighting moments throughout Love on Tour is available now. While there's plenty of footage of Harry backstage and onstage, it mostly focuses on the fans and the communal vibe of his concerts. At the end, Harry says, "None of you are alone. I feel what it is that you create together. The show is what it is because of all of you. You changed my life. Thank you so much."

In other Harry news, he's apparently taking a much-needed vacation in Italy with his pal James Corden and Corden's wife, his sister Gemma Styles and Victoria's Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski. People has photos of them on a boat on an Italian lake that was three hours away from the Italian city where Harry ended his tour.

