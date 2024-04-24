Hear a snippet of Miley Cyrus' dance banger take on classic Talking Heads song

In January, Miley Cyrus was announced as one of the participants in Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to the Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense, featuring artists of different genres singing songs by Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Talking Heads. At the time, the song that Miley had covered wasn't announced, but now it's official.

Miley has recorded one of Talking Heads' signature songs, 1977's "Psycho Killer." On her Instagram Story, she's posted a snippet of her cover, revealing that she's turned the quirky, new wave tune — written from the perspective of, yes, a psycho killer — into an upbeat dance banger.

Fans suspected that "Psycho Killer" was the song Miley had recorded because in March, a video posted on social media showed her singing the song at Chateau Marmont, complete with new lyrics: "I love you psycho killer/ I’m gonna love you forever/ You know I’ll never run away."

The tribute album, due out May 17, celebrates the 40th anniversary of the release of Jonathan Demme's Stop Making Sense, Talking Heads' legendary 1984 concert film, which is often considered one of the best concert films ever made. In addition to Miley, other artists participating include Paramore, Lorde and the rock band The National, which includes Taylor Swift collaborator Aaron Dessner.

Miley's involvement with the Talking Heads project isn't a surprise since she's friendly with the band's frontman, David Byrne. He guest-starred in her 2023 New Year's Eve special on NBC, joining her for several songs, including a cover of David Bowie's "Let's Dance."

